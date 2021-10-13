PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia City Council Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention will hold a public hearing Wednesday to examine Philadelphia’s gun violence problem. The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia City Council Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention to Hold Public Hearing
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.