NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Outrage on the campus of the University of Delaware. Students are protesting Wednesday after a female student was viciously attacked allegedly by another student.

Police say the victim was choked, spray painted and thrown down a flight of stairs.

Students at the University of Delaware are stunned to hear the details of that brutal attack. Twenty-year-old Brandon Freyre, of Maryland, is charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

Newark police say he was at a University of Delaware student’s off-campus apartment Friday, Oct. 8, when an argument turned violent.

Officers say Freyre sprayed the woman in the eyes with spray paint, choked her unconscious, threatened to kill her, and held her captive for hours.

The victim was able to escape the apartment and called 911, police say, after being thrown down a flight of stairs.

Students held a march Monday and another Tuesday to show support for the brutalized victim.

“There shouldn’t be any instances like this anymore,” sophomore Maya Weissy said.

“Domestic violence and just in general gender-based violence is such an issue at universities all across the country. So even though it was off campus, it did occur between two University of Delaware students,” protest organizer Kiera Spann said.

The University of Delaware suspended Freyre and banned him from campus Friday, just hours after the alleged attack. He could be expelled if convicted of the charges.

But some also believe the university could be doing more.

“There has to be constant education on that campus around healthy relationships and looking for signs of unhealthy relationships,” said Sue Ryan with the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Reports say Freyre is no longer in jail after making bail Wednesday afternoon.

The university says Freyre was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity but has since had his membership revoked.

Students are also releasing a list of demands to the university.