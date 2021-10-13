PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after a robbery in Philadelphia’s Olney section ended with gunfire. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at an ATM on the corner of 5th Street and Godfrey Avenue.
The Philadelphia police said the victim was trying to get cash when someone announced a robbery and opened fire.
The department said the victim managed to get back into his car and drove to get himself help. He is currently in a local hospital.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here