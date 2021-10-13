PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the staffing levels at the police department have reached a critical low as the city tries to stop record gun violence. The commissioner said they are not attracting new candidates at the number they once saw.
Outlaw spoke at a public hearing held by the Philadelphia City Council Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention on Wednesday.READ MORE: New Jersey Health Officials Say State 'Prepared' For Moderna, J&J COVID-19 Booster Shots Once They're Approved
The police department has about 6,100 sworn officers. It’s looking for 275 more.
On top of that, close to a thousand officers are not currently working.READ MORE: 2 Robbery Suspects Wanted For Assaulting Evesham Township 7-Eleven Store Clerk Who Denied Selling Them Vape Products: Police
CBS3 contacted the department for a breakdown about the reasons why and we are waiting for a response.
That leaves only about 5,100 officers on the force to date.
“It is a reality that our numbers are at a very critical low,” Outlaw said. “Our authorized strength was reduced in the last budget process… process before last – and it was not restored but even with that said, it takes some time to get the bodies here.”MORE NEWS: Bucks County DA Offers $1,000 Rewards For Information In 3 Unsolved Bristol Township Killings
Outlaw said new requirements for recruits are also part of the challenge. For example, potential applicants have to live in the city for a year.