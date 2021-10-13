PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Pennsauken High School is taking action to keep football fans safe. They are moving Friday night’s home game against Highland to Saturday at noon.
It comes after fights at the stadium last Friday night. That caused Pennsauken's game against Camden to end early.
“It looked like a regular brawl like oh my God, I can’t believe this is going on. I was kind of in shock,” parent Will Acrey said. “I seen punches get thrown toward the back of the end zone.”
Pennsauken's superintendent said in a letter, "the actions of a few created havoc and unrest for the entire community."
Officials say Friday night games will return next year.
Earlier this month, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic banned fans, citing a concern for the potential for altercations.
Camden High School has also moved its final home game from this Friday night to Saturday for safety.