PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal from Walmart has been voluntarily recalled due to high levels of arsenic. The company says the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found high levels of naturally-occurring arsenic during routine testing.READ MORE: Focus Turns To Bobby Henon In Bribery, Corruption Trial Of City Councilmember, John Dougherty
The rice baby cereal was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.
No illnesses have been reported.READ MORE: Philadelphia Officials Standing Firm On Friday Deadline For Nursing Home Workers To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
If you have the cereal, you can throw it out or return it to Walmart for a refund.
Walmart has pulled the product from store shelves.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How To Opt Out Of Monthly Payments
You can find more information about the recall online, here.