CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mercer County News, New Jersey news

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he hit a woman while driving a tractor-trailer and fled the scene. Frank Claybrooks, 54, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, along with third-degree endangering an injured victim.Lawrenceville nj accident 10 11

The crash happened Monday morning on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Authorities say just before 6 a.m., Claybrooks was turning right onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road when he hit the victim.

The victim was later identified as Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, of Lawrenceville.

Detectives looked at surveillance videos and talked to witnesses during the investigation.