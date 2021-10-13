MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he hit a woman while driving a tractor-trailer and fled the scene. Frank Claybrooks, 54, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, along with third-degree endangering an injured victim.
The crash happened Monday morning on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Authorities say just before 6 a.m., Claybrooks was turning right onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road when he hit the victim.
The victim was later identified as Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, of Lawrenceville.
Detectives looked at surveillance videos and talked to witnesses during the investigation.