PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bribery and corruption trial for Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon continues Wednesday, following a day of testimony from the city’s former Streets commissioner. This will make day 6 of the trial, in which prosecutors claim Dougherty and Henon had a $70,000 agreement that had the councilmember do Dougherty’s bidding.
Carlton Williams, who used to be the commissioner for the Department of Licenses and Inspections, took the stand Tuesday and discussed a 2014 incident where he described the union leader's words as "an idle threat."
Meanwhile, Henon’s former council office director Christopher Creelman was on the stand for hours, recalling the councilmember’s request that all staff make “Bobbyhenon.com” emails to get around potential subpoenas.
The sixth day of the trial began at 9:30 a.m.
