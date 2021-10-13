PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The site of one of the most infamous news conferences in the 2020 presidential election is getting ready to open its doors to the public.
Singer Jason Narducy held a mock news conference Wednesday morning to announce he’s performing at the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping company next month.
ANNOUNCING: Jason Narducy solo show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on November 14 at 4pm @therealfstl1992 pic.twitter.com/IXPFDAI30Y
— Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) October 13, 2021
The date of the show is Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping was thrust into the international spotlight after Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, held a news conference there at the time President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidency.
Laura Jane Grace, the punk rocker best known as the founder of the band Against Me!, held a concert at the landscaping company on Aug. 17. Tickets for that show sold out in 17 minutes.