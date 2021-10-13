CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The site of one of the most infamous news conferences in the 2020 presidential election is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

Singer Jason Narducy held a mock news conference Wednesday morning to announce he’s performing at the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping company next month.

READ MORE: Bucks County DA Offers $1,000 Rewards For Information In 3 Unsolved Bristol Township Killings

The date of the show is Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Workers At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Working To Move Thousands Of Shipping Containers Amid Global Supply Chain Nightmare

Four Seasons Total Landscaping was thrust into the international spotlight after Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, held a news conference there at the time President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidency.

Tickets are now on sale, and you have to be fully vaccinated to see the show.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Officer Arcenio Perez Released From Hospital After Being Shot During Gun Battle With Suspect In Deadly Jefferson University Hospital Shooting

Laura Jane Grace, the punk rocker best known as the founder of the band Against Me!, held a concert at the landscaping company on Aug. 17. Tickets for that show sold out in 17 minutes.