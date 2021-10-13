BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has created a reward fund in hopes of urging new information in three Bristol Township killings. Each of the unsolved cases have a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub listed the following cases as the office’s focus:
- Cashe Conover, 22, who was killed on October 27, 2019. She was found dead in an alley near her Bloomsdale Road home.
- Shaquille Love, 21, died December 23, 2020 after being shot through his driver-side window. Authorities found his car stopped on Edgely Road.
- Daniel Santiago, 53, was a volunteer firefighter in Bristol what he was hit and killed on Bristol Pike. He was riding his bike at the time.
Anyone with information can contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354.