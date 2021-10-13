PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer shot during a gun battle with the suspect who allegedly fatally shot his co-worker at Jefferson University Hospital has been released from the hospital. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted about the officer’s release on Wednesday.
“Great news today as P/O Arcenio Perez was released from the hospital 9 days after being shot with a rifle round during a gun battle with an armed homicide suspect,” Outlaw tweeted. “We salute P/O Perez & his brave @PPD16Dist coworkers and wish him & his family the best as his recovery continues.”
Officer Perez and his coworkers showed great courage when engaged with their assailant. All of us at the PPD are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for our brave officers. Get well soon, officers – we salute you! https://t.co/aXgkFWubyR
Officer Perez and Officer Edwin Perez were both shot in the early hours on Oct. 4 when they confronted 55-year-old Stacey Hayes in Parkside following the deadly shooting of a 42-year-old nursing assistant at Jefferson University Hospital.
Perez was shot in the elbow and Edwin Perez suffered a graze wound to the nose. He was released from the hospital last week.
Hayes was shot by officers during the shootout. At last check, he was still in the hospital.
Hayes has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his co-worker Anrae James.