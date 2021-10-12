CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Wakisha Bailey
Filed Under:ben simmons, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team.

But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team.

READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Set To Take Place In Final Gubernatorial Debate Tuesday

Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about the Simmons situation.

“Get him out of here. Get him out of here,” one man said.

“I think the man deserves to have his day,” another fan said.

“He did not perform like he should’ve last season,” one woman said. “If he comes back, maybe on a trial run.”

“If he returns he needs to get his crap together and learn to play with the team,” a young Sixers fan said.

“Ben, please just listen to your heart and please just come back to Philadelphia,” another fan said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Summer-Like Stretch Ahead As Temperatures Hover Around 80

According to some calculations, Simmons, who is under contract for four more years, has already been fined more than $1 million for missing practices and preseason games. It’s unclear if money was a motivating factor for his return.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives between John Collins #20 and Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

But Simmons could be back on the court as early as next week.

Sources say Simmons is expected to meet with the organization’s leadership Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in Camden.

Head coach Doc Rivers said he’s looking forward to having Simmons back in the lineup.

It’s unlikely we’ll see Simmons on the court this Friday for the Sixers’ last preseason game.

The Sixers open the regular season next Wednesday on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Marathon Now Requires In-Person Runners To Be Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, it looks like Simmons may have to win back Philly fans.

Wakisha Bailey