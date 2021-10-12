PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team.

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team.

Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about the Simmons situation.

“Get him out of here. Get him out of here,” one man said.

“I think the man deserves to have his day,” another fan said.

“He did not perform like he should’ve last season,” one woman said. “If he comes back, maybe on a trial run.”

“If he returns he needs to get his crap together and learn to play with the team,” a young Sixers fan said.

“Ben, please just listen to your heart and please just come back to Philadelphia,” another fan said.

According to some calculations, Simmons, who is under contract for four more years, has already been fined more than $1 million for missing practices and preseason games. It’s unclear if money was a motivating factor for his return.

But Simmons could be back on the court as early as next week.

Sources say Simmons is expected to meet with the organization’s leadership Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in Camden.

Head coach Doc Rivers said he’s looking forward to having Simmons back in the lineup.

It’s unlikely we’ll see Simmons on the court this Friday for the Sixers’ last preseason game.

The Sixers open the regular season next Wednesday on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, it looks like Simmons may have to win back Philly fans.