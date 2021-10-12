PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carlton Williams, Philadelphia’s Streets Commissioner, is expected to take the stand Tuesday in the corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. Prosecutors say Dougherty had an agreement that kept Henon in a $70,000 a year, no-work union job, so he could do his bidding at City Hall.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Henon's defense attorney said Henon properly disclosed union payments since becoming a city councilmember in 2012.
On Monday, Dougherty was out and about for a check presentation to an organization that helps families affected by autism.
Dougherty declined to take questions about the trial but said he would take them on Tuesday. The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.