GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s final gubernatorial debate is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. Democratic Governor Phil Murphy will face off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli at Rowan University for the 60-minute long debate.
Murphy is vying to keep his seat for a second term, while Ciattarelli looks to win a first term. The two will battle it out in the general election on Nov. 2.READ MORE: 'Get Him Out Of Here': Sixers Fans React To Ben Simmons Showing Back Up To Philadelphia After Holdout
Meanwhile, Tuesday is also the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Summer-Like Stretch Ahead As Temperatures Hover Around 80
This applies to casting your ballot in-person on election day or during the Garden State’s nine-day early voting period.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Marathon Now Requires In-Person Runners To Be Fully Vaccinated
Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 23rd through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 2.