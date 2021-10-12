WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Wilmington, a woman received free hearing aids as part of the HearingLife company’s “Campaign for Better Hearing.” Sharon Taylor was born with hearing loss.
She has 10% hearing on one side and 30 on the other. She has never worn hearing aids.
She got a free evaluation and on Tuesday was fitted for the devices.
“I know it’s going to be a lot better because I’m only 10% in one ear and like 30 in the other,” Sharon Taylor of Wilmington said. “Wow! I can actually hear myself.”
Every month, the HearingLife company selects eight nominated customers for hearing aids that they could not get on their own.