CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Talkers, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Wilmington, a woman received free hearing aids as part of the HearingLife company’s “Campaign for Better Hearing.” Sharon Taylor was born with hearing loss.

She has 10% hearing on one side and 30 on the other. She has never worn hearing aids.

Wilmington Woman Fitted For Free Hearing Aids

READ MORE: Atlantic County Babysitter George Getty III Facing Sexual Assault Charges

She got a free evaluation and on Tuesday was fitted for the devices.

READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center Shows Off New Food, Drink Offerings Ahead Of Flyers, Sixers Seasons

“I know it’s going to be a lot better because I’m only 10% in one ear and like 30 in the other,” Sharon Taylor of Wilmington said. “Wow! I can actually hear myself.”

Every month, the HearingLife company selects eight nominated customers for hearing aids that they could not get on their own.

MORE NEWS: Man Seriously Injured After Shot In Willingboro Town Center Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose: Police

 