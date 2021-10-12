PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses.

“No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said.

Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.

Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand.

She says she reached out to the city and was told six months to clean this up. Bass says that’s not good enough.

“Totally unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable, ridiculously unacceptable. Are you out of your mind that you are asking me to live with rats for six months? How disgusting is that? How disturbing is that? That’s a health issue,” Bass said.

Eyewitness News also spotted the rats and reached out to the Health Department. They say they are working on the issue right away.

In fact, they showed up at the lot one day later and say they are working to get access to it because it is private property. They expect to start the process of cleaning up Wednesday.

“This is not just a show up and note the problem and we are done,” a spokesperson said.

Bass says she wants Germantown Avenue residents and business owners to know they are not alone when it comes to fixing this.

“We are going to fight for you, we are going to fight the administration, with anyone who says you have to live like this for six months. This is totally unacceptable,” Bass said.