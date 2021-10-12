BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in custody after he abducted a woman in Bethlehem early Tuesday morning. Ruben Melendez, 27, was taken in by the Bethlehem Police Department at the Holland Tunnel after a warrant was out for his arrest for allegedly kidnapping 25-year-old Krystal Rivera, the Northampton District Attorney’s Office says.
Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police received multiple calls reporting a man grabbing a female and putting her into a vehicle at 3419 Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem.
According to witnesses police spoke with, Melendez drove Rivera off the road, opened up her driver's side door and forced her into his passenger seat. He then intentionally crashed her vehicle into a pole, according to the release.
After that, Melendez got back into his car and grabbed Rivera’s hair to pull her into his vehicle.
Police say he has an active PFA order for stalking Rivera.
A spokesperson for the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office says Rivera suffered some injuries and is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.