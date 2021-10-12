CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a new shark on the prowl at Adventure Aquarium in Camden. But you won’t find this one in the water.
That's because the five-foot-long great white shark is made out of LEGOs.
The aquarium teamed up with the LEGOLAND Discovery Center to display the shark this weekend.
Now they need your help naming the shark that’s made with 8,500 LEGOs.
The choices are Ben – for the Ben Franklin Bridge – Finny or Jawn.
You can pick your favorite by clicking, here.