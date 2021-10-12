CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a new shark on the prowl at Adventure Aquarium in Camden. But you won’t find this one in the water.

That’s because the five-foot-long great white shark is made out of LEGOs.

The aquarium teamed up with the LEGOLAND Discovery Center to display the shark this weekend.

LEGO Shark built by LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia (2)

Credit: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Philadelphia

Now they need your help naming the shark that’s made with 8,500 LEGOs.

The choices are Ben – for the Ben Franklin Bridge – Finny or Jawn.

