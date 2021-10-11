PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is taking convenience to another level. Self-checkout kiosks are now available in more stores.
Wawa says they experimented with self-checkout in a few dozen locations and found the kiosks moved customers through the stores faster.
There are now self-checkout kiosks at 61 Wawa locations.