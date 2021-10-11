CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is taking convenience to another level. Self-checkout kiosks are now available in more stores.

The image below is from a location in Lawnside, Camden County.

READ MORE: SEPTA Transit Police Arrest Man In Relation To 2 Arson Cases

Credit: CBS3

READ MORE: Avery Armknecht Arrested For Stabbing Employee During Robbery In Cheltenham Township, Police Say

Wawa says they experimented with self-checkout in a few dozen locations and found the kiosks moved customers through the stores faster.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Labor Leader Johnny Dougherty Out And About Ahead Of Corruption, Bribery Trial

There are now self-checkout kiosks at 61 Wawa locations.