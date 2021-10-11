PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, four Southwest flights for Philadelphia are canceled, while only two are delayed.
There are 360 cancellations and 587 flight delays for Southwest flyers across the country.
Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 1,600 flights, citing weather and air traffic control issues. That led to headaches for travelers everywhere, including at Philadelphia International Airport.
"They said it was because of the weather and no one believed that because all the other flights were going out," May Savage, who arrived from San Francisco, told CBS3 Sunday evening.
According to the Southwest Airlines website, the company is also experiencing an influx of calls to its help center.