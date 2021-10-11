PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia might not be over after all. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Simmons is back in Philadelphia Monday night and has taken a COVID-19 test.

It remains to be seen when or if Simmons will return to the court as a Sixer but the organization is reportedly hopeful.

Sixers are hopeful to start moving toward the next steps of a return with Simmons, per sources. Organization wants him back on the court once he clears protocols, but that remains to be seen. https://t.co/4Zc3gUp50R — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

Simmons’ arrival comes after Wojnarowski earlier Monday reported the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has “increased” in recent days.

“The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said.

This comes as Wojnarowski reports the Sixers and Simmons’ agent Rich Paul has “progressed” in talks regarding the all-star player returning to the team.

“Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing.”

The organization's hopes are unchanged: Get Simmons back into Philadelphia, onto the court and ultimately convince him that it's still the place for the long-term. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2021

The Sixers reportedly still hope they can get Simmons back on the court with the rest of the team and convince him that Philly is a long-term stay for him.

Sixers fans took to Twitter after hearing the news.

90% will still despise him, but if he hits like 6 threes in a game we’ll be over it — Mark Magowan (@_magowan) October 11, 2021

It’ll be 90% heat. I expect loud A-HOLE chants every time he touches the ball and “F BEN SIMMONS” chants every time he misses a free throw. This is not smart for the Sixers to welcome this, but I guess it’s inevitable. — Rob Hamilton (@therobspecial) October 11, 2021

0% will welcome him back with open arms, but if he shows some progress and improvement in his offensive game, people will come back to him (And they’ll win!) — Philly Mike (@PhillyMike) October 11, 2021

if he issues a sincere, earnest apology, and actually works on shooting, every single fan will cheer. do i expect that? absolutely not. itll be some half-hearted acknowledgment about “moving forward”. — Adam Lees (@Adamlees81) October 11, 2021

“Yep swallow your pride,” ClaymoreKwaram1 tweeted. “Losing $30mil plus ain’t easy. Nobody is sitting out and losing money lmao. How does he even reconcile the mess he created?”

