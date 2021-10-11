CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia might not be over after all. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports a source tells ESPN that the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has “increased” in recent days.

“The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said.

This comes as Wojnarowski reports the Sixers and Simmons’ agent Rich Paul has “progressed” in talks regarding the all-star player returning to the team.

“Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing.”

The Sixers reportedly still hope they can get Simmons back on the court with the rest of the team and convince him that Philly is a long-term stay for him.

Sixers fans took to Twitter after hearing the news.

“Yep swallow your pride,” ClaymoreKwaram1 tweeted. “Losing $30mil plus ain’t easy. Nobody is sitting out and losing money lmao. How does he even reconcile the mess he created?”

