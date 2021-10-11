PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on 22nd and Lehigh Streets after the teenager was leaving a vigil around 7 p.m.
Investigators don't know if the shooting was related to the vigil.
The victim was shot twice in the left calf and is in stable condition, police say. He was transported to Temple University by police.
No arrest has been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.