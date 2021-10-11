CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Kevin Long, Local News, Philadelphia News, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have found their new hitting coach for the 2022 season. Kevin Long, who was the Washington Nationals hitting coach last season, will join Joe Girardi’s staff in the same role, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Long will be reunited with Girardi and Bryce Harper. Long worked as the hitting coach of the New York Yankees while Girardi was the manager. He also worked with Harper during his final season in a Nationals uniform in 2018. Before Washington, Long worked with the New York Mets as their hitting coach from 2015-17.

Long will replace Joe Dillon, who was fired at the end of the season. Dillon was with the organization the past two seasons.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Washington Nationals center fielder Bryce Harper (34) talks with hitting coach Kevin Long (54) in the third inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals on July 22, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington D.C. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Phillies finished the 2021 season 82-80 and second place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves.

Harper had an MVP caliber season, but it wasn’t enough to end the Phillies’ postseason drought.