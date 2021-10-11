PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bribery and corruption trial of labor leader Johnny Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon resumes Tuesday, but Dougherty was out and about Monday.

The union leader was on hand for a check presentation to an organization that helps families affected by autism.

Dougherty did not comment on the trial, saying his appearance was to support the founder of AutismREC.

Local 98 presented her with a check for $20,000. She has a son with autism and started the organization in 2017.

“We have a food pantry. We feed the families. We do Thanksgiving dinners for the families and give them baskets so that they don’t have to go out and face the challenges that we do when we go out into the community,” founder Jamila Tucker Mulero said.

Dougherty said he knew his appearance would generate attention because of the trial that started last week.

“This has nothing to do with last week’s activities or tomorrow’s activity. I want to make sure that we use today to generate attention to AustismREC,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty told reporters that if they want to ask him questions Tuesday he will take them then.