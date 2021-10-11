PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is wishing all of you who took part in the Broad Street Run Sunday a speedy recovery. It was another one for the history books.

It’s been two years since Philly’s iconic Broad Street Run. While the race was off to a rainy start there was no shortage of enthusiasm.

“I’m ready,” one runner said. “I’ve been waiting for Broad Street.”

“Tenth year doing this,” another participant said. “Just the crowd, the local support. It’s such a Philly local thing to do.”

The 10-mile run drew in close to 20,000 people from around the world and a T-Rex, but some came in just over the bridge from New Jersey.

“Signed up for it and trained a little bit,” the man from New Jersey said.

He ran solo on Sunday and said his family back home is cheering him on.

Due to the pandemic, Deputy commissioner Sue Buck says there are strict COVID policies in place.

“We are requiring vaccination for all in-person runners,” Buck said. “We require that they are masked at the start and the finish area, not during the race.”

And not seen on Broad Street are the 1,500 runners who chose to participate virtually. It’s an option that’s likely to stick around in the years to come.

Some runners are looking forward to their recovery meal following the race.

“Grab a beer,” one runner said jokingly.

Another said they were craving breakfast food like bacon and eggs.

It was well deserved until next year.