PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afghan evacuees were able to pick up free clothing and fresh food Monday, courtesy of Philadelphia’s Jewish Family and Children’s Service. The mobile giveaway event is called “In Your Neighborhood.”
Organizers set up at a parking lot Monday outside the Nationalities Service Center in Oxford Circle.
Afghan evacuees were invited to attend and pick up clothes, food, and more.
The Jewish Family and Children’s Service organizes the collection and distribution of goods at regular pop-up locations.