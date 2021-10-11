PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Growing concerns over Friday night fights has local school officials considering big changes to high school football games. The discussion comes after a series of violent incidents this fall.

After another weekend of violent incidents at football games across our area, one local school is considering additional safety measures to protect students and fans.

Pennsauken’s chief of police will be meeting with high school officials Tuesday after several fights broke out at Friday’s football game.

“It looked like a regular brawl like oh my God, I can’t believe this is going on. I was kind of in shock,” parent Will Acrey said.

Friday night football came to a halt after several fights broke out at Pennsauken High School as the varsity team was playing rival Camden.

“I seen punches get thrown towards the back of the end zone,” Acrey said.

Pennsauken’s superintendent said in a letter, “the actions of a few created havoc and unrest for the entire community.”

Pennsauken Athletics tweeted the altercations did not include the Camden crowd or student body, with Camden’s athletic director replying that it was the “right decision” to stop the game at halftime.

“They have to do what they have to do,” Acrey said.

CBS3 has learned Pennsauken’s chief of police will be sitting down with school officials to discuss safety for the remainder of the home season.

A spokesperson for the high school says that could include additional police on-site and limiting fans, possibly to family only.

And they’re not the first local school to do so.

Earlier this month, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic banned fans, citing a concern for the potential for altercations.

Camden High School has also moved its final home game from this Friday night to Saturday for safety.

Pennsauken’s next home game is scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Highland.