PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All this week, teachers can get free breakfast from McDonald’s. Teachers, administrators, and school staff are eligible for a free “Thank You” meal.
In order to get the meal, teachers or others on staff just have to show their work ID. Then they'll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches, plus a free drink.
The promotion got underway Monday morning and goes through Friday.
McDonald’s gave away 12-million free “Thank You” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.