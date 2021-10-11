LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian is dead after police in Lawrenceville say a driver hit them on Route 1. Details are limited at this time, but the incident happened on Route 1 near Bakers Basin Road.
Police in Lawrenceville confirmed to CBS3 the crash killed the pedestrian. They have not said if the incident is considered a hit-and-run.
Accident in #LarenceTwp, NJ CLOSES all NB lanes on RT-1 at Bakers Basin Rd. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/mL8hj56Mj6
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 11, 2021
The incident closed northbound lanes of Route 1, leading to delays.