By CBS3 Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian is dead after police in Lawrenceville say a driver hit them on Route 1. Details are limited at this time, but the incident happened on Route 1 near Bakers Basin Road.

Police in Lawrenceville confirmed to CBS3 the crash killed the pedestrian. They have not said if the incident is considered a hit-and-run.

The incident closed northbound lanes of Route 1, leading to delays.