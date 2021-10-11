PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time, one group wants the city to create conversations about Indigenous history and resilience. The Fifth Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly is underway at Penn Treaty Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
IPD Philly is a non-profit, Indigenous-led organization that has held the event for the past few years.
The event is a direct counter to Columbus Day, and executive director Mabel Negrete told CBS3 the city honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day is a big step for the entire city.
"It's pretty significant because – not only is it including our community and diverse communities, but it is welcoming. Philadelphia has a general public that are interested in our history or multiple histories, and as well are interested in advocating for what we are trying to bring awareness [to]," she said.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced in June Philadelphia would celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day. The same executive order also declared Juneteenth a holiday. Sunday’s traditional Columbus Day Parade still went on.