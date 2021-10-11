PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big win for the Eagles in Carolina on Sunday. The Birds pulled off a fourth quarter comeback to end their three-game losing streak.

In the words of the great Vince Lombardi, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”

The Eagles lived that mantra against the Panthers on Sunday — especially their starting quarterback.

“There was perseverance and his ability to just forget what happened in the first half because everything that we wanted out of that game which is obviously to win the game was right there in front of us and he took advantage of it and played a really good game in the second half,” head coach Nick Sirianni said of Jalen Hurts.

The Birds were trailing the Panthers 15-6 but were able to turn it around in the second half. Two picks and a blocked punt gave Hurts the opportunity to come up clutch — and he delivered.

He made some big throws and added two rushing touchdowns.

“We had each others’ backs,” Hurts said. “Complete team win. You see special teams making the plays they’re making? We had each others’ backs. That’s the beauty of this sport.”

The Eagles beat the Panthers 21-18 and are now 2-3 heading into a short week as they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Sirianni says the key to being successful this week is “keeping things simple” and “not getting too complicated.”

“You’re not going to have the live reps of doing things you’re going to do in games. So, keep things simple. Keep it to things that guys can learn and execute that you’ve been executing all year. But then again, also be able to attack them enough where you’re going after the style of defense they are.”