DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A grand jury has indicted Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on felony theft, official misconduct charges. McGuiness is accused of hiding a contract with a campaign group by making the initial payment under $50,000.
Prosecutors say she paid $100 less to avoid public oversight. This also avoided triggering a bidding process for the contract.
Prosecutors say there was also a second contract.
“Once again, she suggested structuring the contract payments to avoid public oversight,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “It’s important to keep this in mind. This was done by the state auditor whose job is literally to protect your tax dollars from this very kind of spending.”
McGuiness is also accused of nepotism and intimidating whistleblowers.
The Democrat was elected as state auditor in 2018.