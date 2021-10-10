CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone blew up an ATM machine in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say. The suspect came away empty-handed.

The machine was badly damaged. It was located inside a 24-hour convenience store at 40th and Lancaster Avenue.

Police say the explosion happened around 2:45 this morning, and that no one was injured.

Eyewitness News is working to gain more info on what kind of device the suspect used to blow up the ATM.

So far, no arrests have been made.