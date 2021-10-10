SEPTA Transit Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Committed Arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly committed arson at two stations over the weekend. The first incident happened at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to SEPTA.
The man allegedly took off his shirt and used a lighter to set a shirt and cone on fire.
After that, the suspect then boarded a southbound train and got off at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, according to SEPTA.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Anyone with information about the alleged suspect is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.