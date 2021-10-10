CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) — The Eagles came back and beat the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. Steven Nelson’s interception with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Eagles to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Jalen Hurts had a rough day overall, but his second rushing touchdown gave the Eagles the lead late in the fourth quarter. He went 22 for 37 for 198 passing yards and one interception to go along with his two rushing scores. Hurts also rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards.

DeVonta Smith had a game-high 77 receiving yards on seven catches, while Quez Watkins had three catches for 48 yards.

The Eagles defense had a solid outing after getting gashed by the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

T.J. Edwards blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter that set up Hurts’ go-ahead touchdown. Shaun Bradley recovered the punt.

Darius Slay had his best day in his Eagles career with two interceptions, three tackles, and two pass deflections.

The Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.