By CBS3 Staff
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — In Folcroft, Delaware County, a fire on the Old Folcroft Avenue Bridge caused burning debris to fall onto the train tracks Sunday morning. Amtrak and SEPTA suspended service for several hours so crews could remove pieces of charred wood from the tracks.

The train service is now back to normal. Crews were on the scene for nearly nine hours.

There’s no word on what started the fire.