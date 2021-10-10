Broad Street Run Participants Excited For ‘In-Person Experience’ After It Was Canceled Due To Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly favorite returns Sunday morning after the pandemic put it on hold. Thousands of athletes will take part in the Broad Street Run, the nation’s largest 10-mile road race.

While the weather won’t be ideal, runners say they could not be more excited for the Broad Street Run.

“One of the coolest things about running is that it’s like a camaraderie,” Linaris Falcon said. “Always looking out for each other.”

“No one’s going to leave anyone behind and we all cross the finish line together at some point,” she added.

The 10-mile race has been a proud Philadelphia tradition for more than 40 years.

The pandemic put the race on pause but now it’s back.

“We’re just so excited that we’re able to come together this fall for an in-person experience,” Brady said.

Brady is a part of Team Determination. The group raises funds for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.

“The pandemic was really a rough time for charity running programs and we’re just really excited to be moving in the right direction,” Brady said.

For runners like Linaris Falcon, their determination comes from the heart. Her nephew, Javier, was diagnosed with leukemia at age 10.

“He’s now completely in remission but this is what really kind of spearheaded my love of running,” Falcon said.

She came from Boston to be one of nearly 20,000 people running towards their goal.

“I’m just really looking forward to the energy you get from your fellow runners,” Falcon said.

Since the Broad Street Run/American Cancer Society DetermiNation partnership began, over $6 million has been raised in support of the American Cancer Society and about 400k annually.