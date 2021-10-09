PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With gun violence on the rise in Philadelphia, local leaders are trying to take some guns off the streets. A gun buyback event is happening Saturday in the city’s Germantown and Overbrook neighborhoods.
All you have to do is bring a gun to the New Hope Outreach Center in Germantown or the Holy Cross Baptist Church in Overbrook.
Guns can be turned in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone who turns in a gun will get a $100 ShopRite gift certificate.
Anyone who turns in a gun will get a $100 ShopRite gift certificate.