Mums And Mutts Holds Fall Festival In South Philadephia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dogs of all kinds got to show off their Halloween costumes for a good cause Saturday. Mums and Mutts held its fall festival at Burke Playground in South Philly.
Community members and volunteers enjoyed live music and food. And there was a best Halloween costume contest for the four-legged crowd.
Mums and Mutts supports more than 25 local animal rescues and shelters. The group also supplies the money needed for vet care, emergency surgeries, and spay and neuter programs at local shelters.