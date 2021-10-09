NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) — A Lehigh County high school’s homecoming football game is set to resume on Saturday after it was canceled due to a bomb threat. The stands at Nazareth Area High School, in Nazareth, were evacuated after a bomb threat at the stadium on Friday night.
Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker posted on social media about the threat shortly before 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Local Leaders Holding Gun Buyback In Effort To Get Some Weapons Off Philadelphia Streets
“Bomb threat at the stadium – everyone has been evacuated – all safe,” Riker tweeted. “Will provide updates.”
Bomb threat at the stadium – everyone has been evacuated – all safe. Will provide updates.
— Dr. Dennis Riker (@DrikerNasdSupt) October 8, 2021
Around 9:30 p.m., Riker sent another tweet stating the campus was all clear.READ MORE: Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia
“Campus is cleared,” Riker tweeted. “All students items will be brought to the high school. Mr. Davis will communicate how items may be picked up tomorrow. Please do not attempt to retrieve items this evening – a lot of work still to do.”
Campus is cleared. All student items will be brought to the high school. Mr. Davis will communicate how items may be picked up tomorrow. Please do not attempt to retrieve items this evening – a lot of work still to do…
— Dr. Dennis Riker (@DrikerNasdSupt) October 9, 2021
Eyewitness News has reached out to police for more details but they have not yet returned our calls.MORE NEWS: A Chat With: Ya Fav Trashman On Mission To Clean Up Streets Of Philadelphia
Nazareth’s varsity football game against Central Catholic is set to resume Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.