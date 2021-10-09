NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) — A Lehigh County high school’s homecoming football game is set to resume on Saturday after it was canceled due to a bomb threat. The stands at Nazareth Area High School, in Nazareth, were evacuated after a bomb threat at the stadium on Friday night.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker posted on social media about the threat shortly before 7:30 p.m.

“Bomb threat at the stadium – everyone has been evacuated – all safe,” Riker tweeted. “Will provide updates.”

Around 9:30 p.m., Riker sent another tweet stating the campus was all clear.

“Campus is cleared,” Riker tweeted. “All students items will be brought to the high school. Mr. Davis will communicate how items may be picked up tomorrow. Please do not attempt to retrieve items this evening – a lot of work still to do.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for more details but they have not yet returned our calls.

Nazareth’s varsity football game against Central Catholic is set to resume Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.