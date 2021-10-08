PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teacher at a private school in Chestnut Hill has been put on leave after he was arrested on child pornography charges. Prosecutors say they found several pictures and videos of child pornography in Andrew Wolf’s Dropbox account.
Wolf is a teacher at Springside Chestnut Academy.
The school says the alleged activity happened over the summer and while Wolf was on parental leave.
The school also added “we are all unsettled and upset by this news and acted immediately to inform our community of the situation as well as put Mr. Wolf on administrative leave. We do not anticipate his return.”