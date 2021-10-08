PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal bribery and corruption trial of John Dougherty and Bobby Henon will resume Tuesday after a long weekend. The judge granted Friday as an off-day, and Monday is Columbus Day.
Thursday's testimonies included a retired employee of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a former L&I employee, who argued over an MRI installation at the hospital.
The defense attorney for Henon told the court Thursday his client properly disclosed union payments and has always done so since becoming a city councilmember in 2012.READ MORE: E.W. Rhodes Middle School On Lockdown After North Philadelphia Homicide
Prosecutors allege Dougherty had a “corrupt agreement” that kept Henon in a $70,000 a year, “no work” union job. This allowed the councilmember to do all of Dougherty’s bidding, lawyers say.
Henon's former communications director, as well as the president of Teamsters Local 107, also testified Thursday.
The trial will resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.