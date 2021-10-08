PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Broad Street Run is back with some major adjustments due to the pandemic, from required vaccinations to even the number of runners. The Broad Street Run Expo opened Friday at 11 a.m., but batches of athletes lined up before the doors opened.

The competitors got their competition bibs and trackers after proving their vaccination status.

The typical field is around 40,000 runners, but this year cut that number in half. Some have opted to run the 10-mile race virtually instead.

Organizers have adjusted the race in multiple ways, from forbidding in-person spectators to limiting the expo itself. The convention center setup is only open to participants.

Doors are officially OPEN and runners are picking up their bibs for Sunday’s Broad Street run!! Runners can drop in til 7pm tonight and tomorrow btwn 9a-6pm. Only registered participants allowed inside the expo this year!! pic.twitter.com/x1XKAU9h82 — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) October 8, 2021

All of this to say volunteers and racers are excited to get back into a bit of normalcy. Volunteer Sharon Ellison said the people are who make this event special.

“I love to get out and meet people. I’m glad it’s back out again,” she said.

COVID has added an extra obstacle for some — training and managing that during a global pandemic. Runner Howie Steiner shared his solid plan with CBS3.

“[I’m] just winging it this year, I’ve been doing 4,5 miles so let’s see what happens. It’ll be fun,” he said.

SEPTA is offering free riders for runners on race day. For more information on the event and its changes, click here. The expo is open for check-in until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.