Patty Jackson, Philly Radio Legend, To Have Street Named After Her In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly radio legend Patty Jackson is getting a big honor on Friday. A street will be named in her honor.
Jackson grew up on the 2300 hundred block of Ellsworth Street in South Philly. As of Friday, it will be called, “Patty Jackson Way.”Harvest Weekend Kicks Off At Dilworth Park With Entertainment, Food & Drinks, Hay Maze
The new sign will be officially unveiled during a star-studded ceremony Friday evening.17-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured In Targeted Shooting Outside Burlington Township Walmart: Police
Jackson is not only a legend because of her broadcast career on WDAS, but she is also a champion of the city and a prolific volunteer for charities including the American Heart Association.
Hear from Patty herself and see more of our coverage on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Rise Sharply Among Vaccinated In Pennsylvania