PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia school is on lockdown after an early morning shooting left a man dead, according to the Philadelphia police.
The department said E. W. Rhodes Middle School is on lockdown after the morning shooting in the 3100 block of Judson Street. The deadly shooting happened at 9:03 a.m.
The victim, an unidentified man, was shot once in the chest. He later died at a local hospital. The lockdown comes as police continue their investigation.
The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here