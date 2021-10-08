PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is coming a little earlier this year at Lowe’s in the Philadelphia area and around the nation. For the first time, the home improvement company is hosting what it is calling Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts at stores across the country.
Lowe's says it's a way to allow people to show off their costumes, collect some candy and take photos, especially since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed Halloween gatherings in 2020.
The event will be held on Oct. 21 in Lowe's stores' garden centers.
Space is limited to 100 families per store.
If you’re interested in going, click here. Registration closes on Oct. 18.