CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Halloween, Local, Local TV, Lowe's, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is coming a little earlier this year at Lowe’s in the Philadelphia area and around the nation. For the first time, the home improvement company is hosting what it is calling Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts at stores across the country.

Lowe’s says it’s a way to allow people to show off their costumes, collect some candy and take photos, especially since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed Halloween gatherings in 2020.

READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed On Way To E.W. Rhodes Middle School In North Philadelphia, Officials Say

The event will be held on Oct. 21 in Lowe’s stores’ garden centers.

READ MORE: Community College Of Philadelphia Hosts Event Encouraging Black, Latino Students To Pursue Medical Careers

Space is limited to 100 families per store.

MORE NEWS: FEMA Mobile Recovery Centers Open To Help Montgomery County Victims Impacted By Remnants Of Hurricane Ida

If you’re interested in going, click here. Registration closes on Oct. 18.