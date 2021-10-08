FEMA Mobile Recovery Centers Open To Help Montgomery County Victims Impacted By Remnants Of Hurricane Ida

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – FEMA has opened a mobile recovery center to help Montgomery County victims still dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The mobile center is at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Cresson Boulevard in Phoenixville.
The temporary centers are staffed with FEMA personnel and representatives from other federal and state agencies.
They can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
Mobile recovery centers will be open next week in both King of Prussia and Collegeville.