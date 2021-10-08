PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have been ordered to remove the wooden box covering up the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza, a judge ruled Friday. Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick ordered the city to remove the box and allow for a clear structure to be installed around it.

“We are delighted. Our entire organization is delighted. It comes on the eve on our most important day in the Italian American culture, which is to celebrate Columbus Day,” George Bochetto, an attorney for Friends of Marconi Plaza, said.

A city spokesperson told Eyewitness News the city is appealing the decision.

“We are immediately appealing this ruling. We cannot, and have no intention to, remove the box at this time,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to believe it is in the best interest and public safety of all Philadelphians that the statue remains secured in its box.”

Last summer, the statue became a hotspot in the wake of George Floyd’s murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.

Protesters and supporters of Columbus clashed, sometimes violently, at Marconi Plaza.

Some of those trying to protect the statue were seen holding bats and guns as they stood guard.

Patrick ruled in August the statue can remain in Marconi Plaza. She said then the city’s decision to remove the statue last year was not supported by law and was based on insufficient evidence. The city appealed the ruling.

The statue remains boxed up and out of public view.