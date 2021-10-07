PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University announced Thursday Arthur Johnson has been named the new Vice President and Director of Athletics.

Johnson spent the last seven years working at the University of Texas, leading part of the athletic department as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Operations. University President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Johnson will bring strength to the leadership team.

“I am proud that each of my current cabinet member appointees have served in leadership roles at Temple for many years—demonstrating consistency of institutional knowledge and experience,” Dr. Wingard said.

During his time at Texas, Johnson served as the varsity administrator for baseball, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s swimming and diving. His programs won a total of six NCAA Championships. He also helped negotiate the school’s $250 million deal with Nike.

He has been in higher education for 25 years, working at the University of Georgia and Arizona State University as well. His first role in athletics was at the University of North Carolina in 1999.

“My family and I are excited to join President Wingard’s leadership team to serve Temple University and to make a difference in the lives of the student-athletes and the Philadelphia community,” Johnson said. “What makes athletics so special is that they have the ability to bring everyone together, and that’s exactly what we hope to accomplish here at Temple.”

Johnson graduated from Georgia in 1992, completing his master’s degree two years later. He and his wife T’Leatha have a 9-year-old son, Aaron.